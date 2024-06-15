"It's always a pleasure ...": PM Modi after meeting US Prez Biden on sidelines of G7 summit

Apulia [Italy], June 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Friday night and said India and the US will keep "working together to further global good."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1801670928985997637

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed pleasure and wrote that it's always a pleasure to meet the US President.

"It's always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good," PM Modi said on X.

Earlier, PM Modi also engaged in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on key aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Macron expressed enthusiasm about the momentum observed in bilateral relations, highlighting the collaborative efforts across various fields, including energy, defence, research, and culture.

During their meeting, PM Modi and President Macron delved into the core issues shaping the strategic partnership between India and France.

Defence collaboration featured prominently in the discussions, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to enhancing defence cooperation. Cultural ties between India and France were also celebrated during the discussions.

"At the G7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I discussed the main issues of the strategic partnership that unites India and France, in the fields of energy, defence, research, and culture, and I must say: what momentum!" said French President Macron in a post on X.

This was PM Modi's fourth meeting with President Macron in one year. They also discussed ways to encourage innovation and research among the youth.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met also UK PM Rishi Sunak, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Notably, India is participating in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor