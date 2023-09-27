Jaishankar meets Mauritius President Roopun at UNGA

New York City [US], September 27 : External Affairs Minister S jaishankar who addressed the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) a day ago, also met with Mauritius President Prithvirajsingh Roopun after his speech.

“Nice to meet President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius at the UNGA after my speech,” posted Jaishankar on X.

Jaishankar is in New York leading the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA session. During his New York visit, Jaishankar interacted with several other world leaders, including the President of Mauritius.

India has close, longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, owing to historical, demographic and cultural reasons. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island’s population of 1.2 million.

A few days ago on September 24, Mauritius Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security Maneesh Gobin congratulated the Indian government for hosting a memorable and historic G20 Summit in New Delhi.

He said that India’s G20 presidency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership will go down in history as one that has lived up to its call for sustainable and human-centred development.

“India's presidency under the sterling leadership of Narendra Modi will, without doubt, go down in history as one which has lived up to its call for a sustainable and human-centred development at a time of mounting divergences within the international community,” the Mauritian Minister of Agro-Industry said while addressing the 'India-UN for Global South:

Gobin’s remarks came while addressing. 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development' event in New York City on Saturday.

Earlier this month, PM Modi was also wished on his 73rd birthday by Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Mauritius Prime Minister, who was in India earlier this month to attend the two-day G20 summit, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Jugnauth reached Varanasi with his wife, Kobita Rambanee, and both were given a warm welcome and were later taken to Dashashwamedh Ghat and where they offered prayers.

Mauritius' active engagement in the G20 Working Groups and Ministerial Meetings under India's G20 Presidency was also appreciated by PM Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor