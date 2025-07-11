Jaishankar offers warm wishes to Mongolian FM on Naadam Festival

New Delhi [India], July 11 : External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday offered warm wishes as Mongolia begins the celebrations of the Naadam Festival.

In a post on X, he greeted his Mongolian counterpart and offered wishes to the Government and people of Mongolia.

He expressed optimism in the India-Mongolia relationship spanning across areas such as economic cooperation, cultural and spiritual ties and hoped for them to continue flourishing.

EAM wrote on X, "Warm greetings FM Battsetseg Batmunkh, the Government and people of Mongolia on 'Naadam Festival' celebrations. May our economic cooperation, cultural and spiritual ties continue to flourish and enrich our strategic partnership."

Naadam is a national festival celebrated every year from July 11 to 13 across Mongolia that focuses on three traditional games: horse racing, wrestling and archery, as noted by UNESCO Intangible Heritage.

UNESCO has recognised it as an intangible cultural heritage.

UNESCO intangible heritage observed that the festival comprises oral traditions, performing arts, national cuisine, craftsmanship, and cultural forms such as long song, Khoomei overtone singing, Bie biyelgee dance and Morin khuur fiddle.

Mongolians follow special rituals and practices during the festival, such as wearing unique costumes and using distinctive tools and sporting items. Festival participants revere the sportsmen, sportswomen, and children who compete, and winners are rewarded titles for their achievements.

"Ritual praise songs and poems are dedicated to the contestants in the events. Everyone is allowed and encouraged to participate in Naadam, thus nurturing community involvement and togetherness. The three types of sports are directly linked with the lifestyles and living conditions of the Mongols and their transmission is traditionally undertaken through home-schooling by family members, although formalized training regimens have recently developed for wrestling and archery. The rituals and customs of Naadam also accentuate respect for nature and the environment", the official website of UNESCO intangible heritage observed.

Countries with vibrant cultural traditions, the pillars of India and Mongolia's relationship is based on #3Ds- Dharma, Development, Democracyas noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

For most Mongolians, India is a "spiritual neighbour", a declared 'third neighbor', a 'strategic partner' and a center for pilgrimage. Of late, the relationship has expanded beyond the cultural sphere into various facets of cooperation in the economic and defence sectors.

