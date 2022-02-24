Jaishankar speaks with Slovakian counterpart for facilitating evacuation of Indian nationals leaving Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Ivan Korcok on Thursday and appreciated his willingness to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals leaving Ukraine through his country.

"Spoke to FM @IvanKorcok. Discussed the situation in Ukraine. Appreciate his willingness to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar is expected to speak to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Putin said on Thursday morning that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

( With inputs from ANI )

