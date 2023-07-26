Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her 'Bawaal'

Mumbai, July 26 'Bawaal' has been receiving massive love globally and is one of the most-watched films across the country.

The performances of both Varun Dhawan as 'Aju' and Janhvi as 'Nisha' is touching the hearts of people.

Janhvi Kapoor on multiple occasions has mentioned how badly she wanted to work in the film. The actress today took to her social media to express gratitude toward the producer.

She wrote: "Had a #Bawaal time working with Sajid sir! @nadiadwalagrandon"

Bawaal has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. The film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories since Friday, July 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor