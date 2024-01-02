Japan Airlines plane catches fire at Tokyo airport; all 379 passengers, crew escape

Tokyo, Jan 2 A Japan Airlines airplane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday following a possible collision with another aircraft, the country's national broadcaster NHK said in a report.

The NHK report said that all the 379 passengers and crew members have escaped the aircraft which is still in flames.

According to the Japanese flag carrier, the plane has been identified as Flight 516 which flew into the capital city from the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido.

The airlines said the plane collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing at Haneda airport, said the NHK report.

Fire fighters are currently trying to douse the flames.

Video footage on social media showed the passenger jet moving and then igniting with a large fireball, CNN reported.

The plane is then seen at a standstill with emergency slides open and people running out as firefighters try to douse the flames.

More details are awaited.

