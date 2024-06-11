Japan-India maritime exercise 'Jimex 24' commences in Japan

Yokosuka [Japan], June 11 : Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate, INS Shivalik, arrived at Yokosuka, Japan, on Tuesday to participate in the eighth edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2024 (JIMEX 24).

The exercise, which has been held since 2012, aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the navies of India and Japan, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

"INS Shivalik was warmly welcomed by Vice Admiral ITO Hiroshi, Commander of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District, and Ambassador Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan," the release added.

The exercise includes both harbour and sea phases. The harbour phase will comprise professional, sports and social interactions, after which the two navies will jointly hone their war fighting skills at sea and enhance their interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface and air domains.

The INS is being represented by INS Shivalik and the JMSDF is being represented by the Guided Missile Destroyer, JS Yugiri. Integral helicopters from both navies will also participate in the joint exercise.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, JIMEX 24 provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and facilitates operational interactions between IN and JMSDF to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm their shared commitment towards maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

