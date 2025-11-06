Japan pledges continued support for Ukraine in first phone talks with Zelenskyy

Tokyo [Japan], November 6 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday reaffirmed Japan's continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion during her first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since assuming office last month, Kyodo News reported.

During the 30-minute conversation, Takaichi said Japan would continue aiding Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction and expressed strong backing for the war-torn nation's efforts to achieve a "just and lasting peace as soon as possible," according to the Foreign Ministry. Kyodo News added that Zelenskyy conveyed appreciation for Japan's contributions to date.

The leaders also discussed security and development cooperation, with Ukraine's presidential office noting that the two nations "share an understanding of the dangers that Russia's war poses to everyone in the world." Kyodo News reported that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close collaboration.

Japan has consistently supported Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, viewing the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific as interconnected. Alongside the United States and other Group of Seven members, Japan has imposed economic sanctions on Russia, including asset freezes, Kyodo News said.

Takaichi, who took office on October 21, had previously joined a virtual summit of more than 20 countries, including Britain and France, to discuss Ukraine, underscoring Japan's commitment to supporting Kyiv and sustaining economic sanctions on Moscow.

Kyodo News reported that Japan recently announced measures to help Ukraine address landmine impacts, including training demining personnel and improving medical and welfare services for victims. During the call, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Japan's readiness to supply equipment to support Ukraine's energy sector, enabling communities to withstand the winter cold.

Later on Wednesday, Takaichi also held her first phone talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She expressed eagerness to elevate bilateral ties to "greater heights" as the two countries advance cooperation on security and economic issues.

They also agreed to deepen collaboration among like-minded nations to uphold a "free, open and stable international order," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

