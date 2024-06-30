Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki visits Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 30 : Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan visited the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Saturday, and took an interest in the historical and iconographical importance of the Buddhist monuments built in the premises of the temple.

The ambassador arrived in Bodhgaya along with a 5-Member Delegation from Patna on Friday.

He was received by Dr Mahashweta Maharathi, Secretary, BTMC along with the Members of the BTMC - Rev Okonogi, Dr Arvind Singh and Kiran Lama.

During his visit to the Mahabodhi Temple on Saturday morning, Suzuki spent an hour there and "took a keen interest in the historical and iconographical importance of the Buddhist monuments built in the premises of the Mahabodhi Temple. And it's rich cultural ties with the Southeast Buddhist countries."

The Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) stated that the ambassador offered lights and incense along with flowers and fruits at the main Shrine of the Mahabodhi Temple.

The venerable Monks of the Mahabodhi Temple chanted Sutras followed by Japanese Chanting by the Japanese Monks present in the temple invoking the blessings of the Buddha on the ambassador and the delegation.

"His Excellency was taken around the Mahabodhi Temple and offered prayers and flowers under the sacred Bodhi Tree," the BTMC stated.

Suzuki, along with his delegation sat under the Bodhi Tree for meditation for five minutes.

Later, visiting the Meditation Park, he rang the Peace Bell thrice and proceeded to see the Mucalinda Pond.

Mahashweta Maharathi explained the different sacred sites within the Mahabodhi Temple premises.

Following the visit, the ambassador was presented with mementoes, containing a replica of the Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhi Leaf and various publications of the BTMC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor