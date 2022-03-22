Japanese PM blasts Russia's decision to withdraw from dialogue on peace treaty
By ANI | Published: March 22, 2022 07:40 AM2022-03-22T07:40:39+5:302022-03-22T07:50:03+5:30
Russia's decision to withdraw from dialogue with Japan on a peace treaty is unacceptable, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during hearings in the country's upper house of parliament.
Russia's decision to withdraw from dialogue with Japan on a peace treaty is unacceptable, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during hearings in the country's upper house of parliament.
"This is unacceptably tough, absolutely unjustified and inadmissible. We voice a strong protest," Kishida said.
At the same time, answering a lawmaker's question regarding Tokyo's position on the issue of territories and the peace treaty, Kishida said it has not changed.
"But, as I said before, in light of the events in Ukraine, a dialogue with the Russian Federation is now impossible," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app