Joint operation with Belarusian police leads to arrest of three for human trafficking

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): The Tel Aviv Metropolitan Police Department, in cooperation with the Belarusian police, deployed an undercover agent who exposed a network that trafficked women in Israel and abroad with the aim of employing them to provide sexual services.

In the end, three suspects, residents of central and northern Israel, were arrested and indicted on human trafficking charges.

As part of the investigation, in cooperation with the Operational Coordination Department of the Intelligence Division and the Belarusian police, a foreign agent, a resident of Belarus, was recruited, who contacted the network operators. She agreed with them that she would come to Israel and begin engaging in prostitution for the financial gain of tens of thousands of shekels per month, which would be divided between the agent and the network operators.

On August 5, 2025, detectives arrested two suspects: a 43-year-old resident of the north and a 62-year-old resident of the centre of the country. The arrested suspects were brought in for questioning on suspicion of committing crimes of human trafficking, bringing a person into prostitution, causing someone to leave the country for the purpose of prostitution, and other offences.

In addition, several young women who stayed in the apartments, which were used for providing sexual services, were brought to testify. During their testimony, suspicion arose that one of them was the victim of rape committed by the 43-year-old suspect.

During the investigation, officers managed to find and arrest another suspect, a 52-year-old woman from central Israel, who was allegedly active in the women trafficking network. (ANI/TPS)

