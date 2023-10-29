'Just looking like a wow': Deepika Padukone hops on meme bandwagon

Mumbai, Oct 29 Actress Deepika Padukone, who has recently stirred a pot with her appearance on the season 8 of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan', enacted the ‘just looking like a wow’ meme on her social media which has already gone viral.

Simply lip synching the meme, the ‘Jawan’ actress got a bunch of reactions from various celebrities which include Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi, all of whom were left laughing like crazy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress enacted the currently viral meme of a sales pitch, where a woman was trying to sell some clothes and used the words: “So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow.”

As the sales pitch quickly turned into a meme, Deepika hopped on the bandwagon and lip synched the words in a hilarious fashion.

Her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh wrote: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD (sic)".

Director Karan Johar wrote: “I love love love this.”

Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanya Malhotra left laughing emojis on Deepika’s video while also doing their own enactments of the popular meme. Sanya Malhotra did her own video where instead of using the original lines, Yashraj Mukhate’s song used the lines, and did her own comedic pitch.

Most recently, Deepika was seen on Karan Johar’s talk-show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 8’ with Ranveer Singh where she had opened up about her initial thoughts on relationships which aroused some controversy.

Last seen in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ in a special role, and before that in ‘Pathaan’ in a lead role, Deepika is set to make her Telugu debut in the film ‘Kalki:2898 AD’ with superstar Prabhas, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actress Disha Patani, and superstars Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan in 2024.

