Justice, rule of law essential for achieving lasting peace and security: UNGA President on Israel-Hamas war

New York [US], September 17 : United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Philemon Yang on Tuesday stressed the role of justice and the rule of law in achieving lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The remarks by Yang came during an emergency session that was held at the 79th UN General Assembly on the situation in Palestinian territories.

Sharing a post on X, Yang wrote, "Today, I addressed the General Assembly at its 10th Emergency Special Session, devoted to the situation in Palestine. International law, the UN Charter, and UN resolutions must be respected by all Member States."

"Justice and the rule of law are essential for achieving lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians," the post on X added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Permanent Mission to the UN submitted a first draft resolution on Tuesday to the UN General Assembly demanding Israel end its presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months. The move came after the UNGA granted the mission additional rights to participate at the UN, Anadolu Agency reported.

Notably, on May 10, 2024, a resolution was adopted to recognise the reconsideration of Palestine's UN membership in the UN Security Council and the granting of additional rights to Palestine, which holds observer status.

The resolution called for arrangements to allow Palestine to participate in General Assembly sessions, UN meetings and conferences, specifying that this would be done "on an exceptional basis and without setting a precedent."

The resolution had won a resounding majority of 143 votes in favour, including by India.

The tenth Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly was convened for the first time in April 1997, following a request from the Permanent Representative of Qatar.

The session followed a series of Security Council and General Assembly meetings regarding the Israeli decision to build Har Homa, a 6,500 unit housing project, in the Jabal Abu Ghneim area of East Jerusalem.

