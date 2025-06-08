Karachi: 32 mild tremors recorded since June 1, says chief meteorologist

Karachi [Pakistan], June 8 : The port city has been experiencing a series of mild earthquakes for over a week, with 32 tremors recorded since June 1, Geo News reported, citing Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari's statement.

According to Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari, the earthquakes had magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 3.6 on the Richter scale.

The most recent tremor, recorded on Friday at 8:32 am, had a magnitude of 1.5. The earthquakes have been reported from various areas, including Quaidabad, Gadap, Malir, DHA, and Korangi. The depth of the tremors varied from 2 km to 188 km, as per Geo News.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has confirmed the tremors, with the first recorded earthquake having a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of 2 km, centered around 20 km south of the defense area.

Meanwhile, the second quake was at a depth of 8km and had an epicentre around 7km northwest of Malir.

According to Geo News, explaining the reasons behind such continuous tremors, Laghari had earlier told Geo News that the Landhi Fault Line had become active after several decades and is currently going through a normalisation phase.

He had said that mild quakes may continue for up to a week due to the gradual release of energy, which helps prevent a major earthquake. The shallow depth of recent quakes makes them more noticeable.

The official advised that buildings on fault lines should withstand tremors up to magnitude 6.0. He also noted that the cracks reported in some houses are likely due to structural issues.

Another fault line near Thana Bula Khan is contributing to seismic activity.

Notably, Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

However, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

