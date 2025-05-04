Karachi water crisis persists as major pipeline repair remains incomplete

Karachi [Pakistan], May 4 : Karachi's ongoing water crisis continues to escalate as repairing an 84-inch main water supply line near the University of Karachi remains incomplete, further straining Karachi's already fragile water distribution system, Dawn reported on Saturday.

As per reports, initially, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Chief Operating Officer Asadullah Khan had assured that repairs would be completed by Saturday night.

However, a KWSC spokesperson told Dawn that the work was still underway and is now expected to conclude by Sunday.

The rupture in the massive water main has caused widespread disruption, particularly impacting the University of Karachi campus and adjacent residential areas. Several localities across the city are facing acute water shortages as a result of the disruption.

According to Dawn, the crisis has reduced the city's daily water intake to just 400 million gallons per day (MGD), far below the required 1,200 MGD. Even the usual 650 MGD supply has been affected due to repair work on Siphon No. 19.

This incident has once again exposed the vulnerabilities in Karachi's aging water infrastructure. According to Dawn, experts have long warned that the city's outdated pipeline network and insufficient investment in water infrastructure make it highly susceptible to breakdowns and leakages.

With a rapidly growing population and insufficient water resources, the metropolis faces a chronic water supply challenge.

Karachi's water crisis stems from a mix of mismanagement, inadequate infrastructure, and rapid urban population growth.

The city receives less water than its demand due to outdated supply systems, pipeline leakages, and poor planning. Corruption and political interference worsen the situation, allowing illegal hydrants to flourish.

The tanker mafia thrives in this chaos, exploiting shortages by selling overpriced water, often sourced illegally. Many neighbourhoods lack proper access to piped water, forcing residents to rely on tankers. Furthermore, climate change has reduced rainfall and affected freshwater availability.

Lack of investment in desalination plants or alternate water sources, and failure to upgrade the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation's system, have deepened the crisis, creating a dependency on this exploitative black market.

