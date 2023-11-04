Karisma Kapoor recalls shooting with Aamir Khan in 'Andaz Apna Apna' as 'Great times'

Mumbai, Nov 4 One of Bollywood's evergreen actresses Karisma Kapoor has recalled her experience during filming of 'Andaz Apna Apna', alongside Aamir Khan, and shared how she realised the latter to be a "perfectionist".

The 1994 comedy drama ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ completed 29 years on Saturday.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the flick stars Aamir, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karishma.

It also features Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. IMDb has recently hosted its first-ever exclusive portrait and video studio in India, at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, expanding its on-the-ground presence at leading festivals worldwide.

The studio aimed to give fans a virtual front-row seat to all the latest news, titles and stars at MAMI.

Talking at the IMDb Portrait Studio, Karisma mentioned that Aamir Khan has always been a perfectionist.

On the anniversary of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, Karisma recalled: "We shot a lot at Poonawala Bungalow in Madh Island. A lot of the scenes are shot over there and I remember there was one particular dining table scene. Aamir was such a perfectionist from that time that he was like placing the salt & pepper and fixing the plate. That was the first time I realised how an actor can be such a perfectionist."

Speaking of her experience while shooting the climax scene from the film, Karisma revealed, “During the climax, we were all working a lot and doing three-four shifts. We were all busy and would shoot from 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. till 5 a.m. Both of us actresses were tied up on this pillar and once there was a dinner break and they forgot to untie us. We were like Hello! Hello! Please untie us. So yeah, we used to work really hard those days. Great times."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has ‘Murder Mubarak’ and 'Brown'.

