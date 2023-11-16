Kazakhstan: Atyrau region emerges as vibrant mosaic of cultural richness, economic vigour

Astana [Kazakhstan], November 16 : The Astyrau region in Kazakhstan has emerged as a vibrant mosaic of cultural richness and economic vigour and becoming a nexus for business tourism, the Kazakhstan Embassy said in a release.

According to the release, Atyrau's allure extends far beyond commerce and it is a tapestry of cultural, educational, and natural wonders.

It provides people the opportunity to experience the thrill of sports and amateur tourism with exhilarating hunting and fishing expeditions. It also offers a kaleidoscope of experiences from ethnographic to ecological, recreational to youth tourism.

The visitors can embark on curated sightseeing adventures, weaving through historical landmarks, cultural monuments, and vibrant entertainment hubs.

They can also savour the culinary diversity at local restaurants, offering an array of regional flavours. Immerse yourself in Kazakh culture at our creative center, showcasing weekly displays of national traditions, the Embassy stated.

According to the Embassy, the nature enthusiasts will revel in the splendors of Akzhayik State Nature Reserve on the Caspian coast, a haven for rare bird species, including those listed in the Red Book. They can traverse the "World of Nature" and "Water World" routes, marvelling at 292 bird species in their natural habitat.

People can step back in time at the ancient Sarayshyk settlement, a gem along the northern branch of the Great Silk Road. Its historical significance and allure make it a cornerstone of regional tourism.

The adventure seekers can discover resorts like Altyn Sazan, Baklani, and Atamura, along the Ural River, offering an array of activities from rope parks to horseback riding. They can also explore the therapeutic wonders of the salt lake in Inder district, a beacon for health tourism, the Embassy stated.

The Embassy stated that adventure seekers will find a paradise in the Zhyluisky district, home to the Golden Man's discovery site, the chalk mountains of Akkegershin, and the mystical Ibankara caves.

"Experience the thrill of hunting and fishing along the Kigach River in the Kurmangazinsky district, a favorite among international tourists," the Embassy added.

