Kazakhstan plays active role in international security and stability

Astana [Kazakhstan], September 26 : Kazakhstan, since gaining its independence in 1991, has been following its peaceful and balanced foreign policy. Kazakhstan is committed to multilateral cooperation in line with the UN Charter, playing an active role in international security and stability, according to Kazakhstan Embassy in India press release.

Kazakhstan's commitment to multilateral cooperation has been demonstrated through various initiatives in nuclear non-proliferation, providing a neutral negotiation platform for dispute resolution processes, leadership in international organisations, humanitarian efforts, and contributions to global peacekeeping operations.

Since its Independence, Kazakhstan has been a staunch promoter of non-proliferation. In the early 1990s, Kazakhstan voluntarily renounced and decommissioned its nuclear arsenal and transferred warheads and nuclear materials to Russia under international supervision and dismantling its delivery systems, according to Kazakhstan Embassy in India press release.

Kazakhstan also shut down the Semipalatinsk test site, one of the world's largest nuclear testing grounds. This decision marked Kazakhstan's commitment to eliminating nuclear threats. In 2006, Kazakhstan, along with its neighbours, created CANWFZ.

It was subsequently ratified by all five Central Asian states and entered into force on March 21, 2009. In 2009, UNGA unanimously accepted a resolution put forward by Kazakhstan proclaiming August 29 as 'International Day against Nuclear Tests', according to the press release.

In December 2015, the UNGA adopted the Universal Declaration for the Achievement of Nuclear-Weapons - Free World, initiated by Kazakhstan. The Low Enriched Uranium Bank represents the international recognition of Kazakhstan as a "reliable and responsible partner in the field of nuclear non-proliferation."

Kazakhstan provides a neutral platform for dispute resolution processes. Kazakhstan provided a neutral platform for two rounds of talks between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) in 2013, aimed at resolving the Iranian nuclear programme issue.

Kazakhstan has hosted the Astana talks, which brought together the Syrian government and opposition forces, as well as Russia, Turkiye, and Iran. In May 2024, Kazakhstan provided a platform for peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The meetings aimed to bring the two sides closer to a peace agreement.

In September 2024, Azerbaijan accepted Kazakhstan's proposal to hold further talks

between Baku and Yerevan on a peace treaty, according to Kazakhstan Embassy in India press release.

Kazakhstan has been building up mutually respectful and mutually beneficial relations with all the nations and is firmly committed to a strategic course of strengthening

multilateral cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and intends to continue

contributing to the further development of regional cooperation to maintain stability in

the region.

Kazakhstan adheres to the principle: 'Successful Central Asia - successful Kazakhstan.' Kazakhstan has put forward several regional and international organisations that promote peace, security, and cooperation across various sectors.

Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was founded by Kazakhstan in 1992. Kazakhstan initiated the establishment of Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) in 2013 to address food security challenges in member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Kazakhstan is a founding member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an organisation focused on political, economic, and security cooperation in Eurasia.

Since 2003, Kazakhstan has hosted this triennial congress, bringing together religious leaders from around the world to promote dialogue, mutual understanding, and peace among different faiths, according to Kazakhstan Embassy in India press release.

Kazakhstan has made contributions to global humanitarian efforts through the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID), which supports developing countries in crisis situations.

Kazakhstan has provided consistent humanitarian support to the Afghan people, including food aid, educational scholarships, and infrastructure development assistance. Astana has also extended emergency aid to countries affected by natural disasters, such as providing financial assistance to earthquake-hit regions and medical aid during health crises.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhstan sent medical supplies and personal protective equipment to several countries in need, including its neighbours in Central Asia and beyond.

Kazakhstan considers participation in UN peacekeeping activities as an important area of nation's foreign policy aimed at strengthening regional and global security.

In a press release, Kazakhstan Embassy in India stated, "To date, 630 military personnel of Kazakhstan contributed to the UN peacekeeping operations, with another 157 peacekeepers currently serving in UN peacekeeping missions to the Golan Heights (UNDOF), including 139 personnel as a National Contingent +1 staff officer), Western Sahara (MINURSO), the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (MINUSCO), and Lebanon (UNIFIL)."

The Peacekeeping Operations Center of the Ministry of Defence of Kazakhstan ("KazCent") is engaged in training peacekeepers for the UN missions. Since 2019, "KazCent" has been conducting UN-certified peacekeeping courses to prepare military personnel of the UN member states for service in UN peacekeeping missions, according to Kazakhstan Embassy in India press release.

Additionally, "KazCent" provides training courses for military personnel from Africa, Asia, and Europe. In 2023-2024 alone, 74 foreign peacekeepers from Russia, UK, Canada, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, France, the Czech Republic, and Japan upgraded skills at UN-certified "KazCent" courses.

In a press release, Kazakhstan Embassy in India stated, "Kazakhstan's approach to peace and security, encompassing nuclear disarmament, proving a neutral negotiation platform for dispute resolution processes, humanitarian aid, and global peacekeeping, reflects its deep commitment to promoting a more peaceful and stable world."

