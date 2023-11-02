King of Bhutan to visit India from November 3 to 10

New Delhi [India], November 2 : The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will pay an official visit to India from November 3 to 10.

The King will be accompanied by the senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The King of Bhutan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Moreover, the "External Affairs Minister and senior officials of the Government of India will call on His Majesty the King of Bhutan," the statement said.

The King will also visit Assam and Maharashtra during his official visit to India.

He also visited India earlier this year, and PM Modi and the King garnered significant interest, especially in view of the heightened focus on the Doklam issue.

The discussions between the two top leaders were hailed as "warm and productive," and they produced a broad five-point roadmap for advancing India's "time-tested" ties with Bhutan.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust," the statement emphasized.

The traditionally unique bilateral ties characterized by mutual trust and understanding, have been advanced by regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The foundation of this connection is mutual respect, trust, a thorough understanding, and sensitivity to one another's worries.

Furthermore, his visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors.

The intertwined and indivisible nature of India's and Bhutan's security concerns are self-evident, and the two nations have a long history of close talks on issues pertaining to their shared security and interests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor