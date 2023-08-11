KJo, Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Varma inaugurate the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai, Aug 11 Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma were seen inaugurating the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which commenced on Friday.

Joining the celebration were luminaries from the Indian film industry, including the talented and visionary directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kanu Behl, and Prithivi Konanur.

Karan said at the event: "This is my third time at IFFM. And I'm so grateful to the warmth and grace of the festival and everyone involved with it. I'm here joined by many fellow of the Indian film fraternity and I'm honoured to be amongst such impeccable talent."

"We have such iconic filmmakers and actors like the team of Sita Raman, a movie I have loved, Vijay Varma who can practically do any role given to him. Or Kartik, who has given us films that resonate with the entire country and has given films that brought people back to the theatres."

The festival's Founder and Director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange, radiated enthusiasm as she welcomed the distinguished guests, acknowledging their valuable contribution to the industry and the festival itself. With the support of the Victorian Government and the backing of Indian film aficionados, IFFM has emerged as a global platform that fosters cultural exchange and appreciation of cinema.

Kartik said: "I'm so overwhelmed to be in Australia and I'm thankful to Mitu and to IFFM for inviting me here. The love from the Indian community has been both surprising and overwhelming. Never thought there would be so much love and fanfare for Indian cinema in Australia."

As the curtains rise on the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, audiences can expect a captivating cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and showcases the magic of Indian storytelling. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicked off from 11th August and will go on till 20th August this year.

Mrunal added: "When I came to IFFM with Love Sonia, I didn't have any plans or idea where my career would go. But I met Nikkhil Advani sir here in Melbourne who then offered me Batla House and even my producers of Sita Raman, I met in Melbourne. So this festival holds a very special place in my heart. I always love coming back here."

