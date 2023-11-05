KJo, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah groove to 'Kar Gayi Chull' in IGT 10 finale

New Delhi, Nov 5 Filmmaker Karan Johar, and judges of "India's Got Talent 10" Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah grooved to the track "Kar Gayi Chull" in the finale episode.

On the epic grand finale of the talent reality show titled "Hunar Ka Vishwa Cup", the audience were enthralled with the performance of special judge Karan Johar, along with Shilpa and Badshah on the track "Kar Gayi Chull", from the movie "Kapoor & Sons".

The trio performed along with Nagaland's Mahila Band.

In the grand finale, Mahila Band mesmerised the audience with their performance on the songs "Balam Pichkari" and "Desi Girl".

The finalists of this season were -- Abujhmad Mallakhamb Group, Mahila Band, Golden Girls, Zero Degree, Raaga Fusion, and The ART.

The show is airing on Sony.

