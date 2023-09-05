Knesset delegation visits Azerbaijani Parliament

Jerusalem [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): On September 4, Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova met with members of the Israel-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group – Evgeni Sova, Osher Shkalim, Tatiana Mazarski and Almog Cohen.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Parliament told AZERTAC that Azerbaijan and Israel are friendly and partner countries, and the active political dialogue between our countries, high-level visits and meetings in the development of relations was emphasized. At the same time, it was noted that Azerbaijanis and Jews lived together for centuries in conditions of peace, friendship and mutual understanding.

Issues of cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Israel were also discussed at the meeting. The activity of friendship groups and the importance of mutual visits of members of parliament in the development of relations between our legislative bodies were brought to attention. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor