Kriti, Shahid’s next titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ to release on Feb 9

Mumbai, Jan 10 Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Wednesday revealed that the title of their upcoming film is ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, and it is slated to release on February 9.

The makers of the film also released a new poster with the title, where Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are seen sharing an intimate moment.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared the poster and wrote: “This Valentine’s Day, experience impossible love story.”

Shahid shared the same poster and gave the same caption as Kriti. The film’s title seems to be taken from singer Raghav’s song of the same name as the motion poster has a revamped version playing in the background.

The film is referred to as an impossible love story. The film also features Dharmendra post the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The upcoming film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

