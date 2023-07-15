Kuwait oil price rises to USD 83.03 per barrel

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 15 (ANI/WAM): Kuwait oil price climbed by USD 1.17 to USD 83.03 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 81.86 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), forward contracts for Brent crude oil rose by $1.25 to $81.36 pb and identical transactions of West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.14 to $76.89 a barrel. (ANI/WAM)

