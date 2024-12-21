Kuwait: PM Modi receives grand welcome from Indian diaspora; watches cultural performance, meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived in Kuwait with a rousing welcome, as members of the Indian diaspora received him with greetings and cultural performances on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at the hotel in Kuwait City. He also watched a cultural performance by artists.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

Following his arrival, PM Modi also met 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa.

"This is an experience of a lifetime. PM Modi said he especially came here to meet him (Mangal Sain Handa). We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi," said the son of the ex-IFS officer, Dilip Handa.

His son, Pradeep Handa recalled that PM Modi had sent a letter of congratulations to the ex-IFS officer on his 100th birthday.

"I have been in Kuwait for almost 40 years. I am the General Manager of one of the largest banks in Kuwait- The National Bank of Kuwait... It is very exciting, I got a call from the Ambassador that PM Modi wants to meet your father. On my father's 100th birthday, the Prime Minister had sent a letter of congratulations to him as well," he said.

"We are overwhelmed to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. He is a visionary leader," said a member of the Indian diaspora.

An artist who performed at the arrival of PM Modi at the hotel said that it was a proud moment for her entire team and a "big achievement."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw our performance. It is a very proud moment. It is a big achievement for us. On behalf of our entire team, we are thankful to Prime Minister Modi. He asked us our names... We are very happy," said the artist, who was also a member of the Indian diaspora.

"All Indians in Kuwait are happy to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi here," said another member of the diaspora.

PM Modi also met with publisher Abdullateef Alnesef and translator Abdullah Baron, who published the Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic.

"I am very happy; it is an honour for me. Mr. Modi is very happy with this. These books are very important. He (Prime Minister Modi) signed both the books," Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher, said.

"It took two years to translate the Ramayana and Mahabharata into the Arabic language," he added.

"From both the books we got to understand the Indian culture," Abdullah Baron, translator of the book, said.

During his visit, PM Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir of Kuwait. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' community event at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looked forward to his meetings with the Amir of Kuwait, the Crown Prince, and the country's Prime Minister.

