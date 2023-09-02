Lady Gaga dedicates 'Born This Way' to transgender community at Las Vegas residency

Los Angeles, Sept 2 Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, who has always been one of the LGBTQ+ community’s allies, continues to speak out as the community's rights are threatened by legislation across the United States.

During the pop star’s Jazz & Piano Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live, which resumed for the first time since May 2022, she took time in the show to dedicate a song to the transgender community, reports People magazine.

The Grammy winner, 37, performed her 2011 hit queer anthem ‘Born This Way’ in honour of trans people and spoke out about the importance of using her platform. “I’ve got something to say about trans rights in this country,” Gaga said before performing the song in footage captured by fans. “You got something to say, you’ve got to speak up, alright?”

As the residency is dedicated to performing jazz classics and stripped-down versions of her hits, she then turned the song into a stunning piano ballad. While wearing a floor-length pink gown, the ‘Applause’ singer played the song seated at the piano, belting out the emotional lyrics about self-love and acceptance.

As per People, in the middle of the song, Gaga stopped playing to add: “Sometimes you hear people say things like, ‘I don’t know what to say.’ Just listen. Don’t say nothing. Listen. Listen to stories of real people’s lives.”

The ‘A Star is Born’ actress gave the tribute as at least 13 states in the U.S. have signed into law anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and another 23 states have introduced similar bills, according to the Human Rights Campaign, with many of those laws targeting transgender youth and gender-affirming care.

--IANS

