Lahore District Bar bans police entry in courts

Lahore [Pakistan], December 15 : In response to the recent arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat, the Lahore District Bar has taken a bold stance by prohibiting the entry of policemen at lower courts, ARY News reported on Friday.

President Lahore District Bar, Rana Intezar, strongly denounced the arrest of Sher Afzal Marwat outside the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

Expressing solidarity and condemnation, the bar has initiated a ban on police entry into lower courts as a form of protest against the arrest of the PTI leader.

Rana Intezar asserted that this ban would persist until Sher Afzal Marwat is released, according to ARY News.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has also joined in demanding the release of Sher Afzal Marwat.

In a press statement, the SCBA condemned his arrest, deeming it a violation of human rights and expressing serious concerns about the incident.

Advocating for a revision of the 16MPO law to uphold justice standards, the SCBA urged the immediate release of the detained lawyer.

The arrest transpired as Sher Afzal Marwat, the senior vice president of PTI, was leaving the high court premises after participating in a lawyers' convention.

Police, deploying a heavy contingent, apprehended him under the 3MPO and subsequently transferred him to the Mazang police station, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor