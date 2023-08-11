Lahore: Medics operate by torchlight amid day-long power outage

Lahore [Pakistan], August 11 : Electricity supply to operating theatres in the Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Lahore remained suspended for a day due to alleged mismanagement, the Dawn reported stating that doctors and patients had to face a great deal of inconvenience.

The incident occurred when the doctors were conducting operations and they had to use torch and other means to complete the procedures.

A video clip showing the surgeons doing operation in dimlight later went viral on social media.

Higher health authorities took notice of the incident and sought a report from the vice chancellor of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the Dawn reported.

They also dispatched a team of senior officers to the hospital to conduct a detailed inquiry in order to fix responsibility.

The department directed the visiting team to submit a report at the earliest.

The incidence of mismanagement, particularly of suspension of electricity supply to the major government hospitals, continued to report in Lahore, the Dawn reported.

Earlier, a similar incident had taken place at Services Hospital in the last week of July when the doctors were forced to perform surgeries without electricity.

Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi had suspended the principal of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences and the attached Services Hospital medical superintendent in the light of an inquiry report regarding power failure in the operating theatre, the Dawn reported.

However, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital medical superintendent escaped ‘the punishment of suspension’ as was awarded to the heads of the Services Hospital.

An official said the selective action against the heads of the institutes raised many an eyebrow among the medical community, the Dawn reported.

He said the chief minster Naqvi during his surprise visit to the Jinnah Hospital had ordered to remove the MS on "petty" complaints of lack of cleanliness.

On Thursday, the CM also removed Lahore General Hospital MS on ‘poor’ performance.

