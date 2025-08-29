Laid foundation of golden chapter in India-Japan partnership today: PM Modi

Tokyo, Aug 29 Terming Indian talent and Japanese technology as a "winning combination", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two nations laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in their Special Strategic and Global Partnership on Friday as they make rapid progress in areas like ports, aviation and shipbuilding under the Next Generation Mobility Partnership.

Addressing a joint press meeting with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba following their talks, PM Modi stated, "Our discussions today were both productive and purposeful. We both agree that as the world's two largest economies and vibrant democracies, our partnership is important not just for our two countries but also for global peace and stability. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world."

He said that partnership between India and Japan is rooted in mutual trust, reflects our national priorities and is shaped by shared values and beliefs. He further said, "Together, we carry a common dream of peace, progress and prosperity of our people and the world.

"We believe that Japanese technology and Indian talent are a winning combination. While we are working on high-speed rail, we will also make rapid progress in areas such as ports, aviation and shipbuilding under the Next Generation Mobility Partnership," he stated.

PM Modi emphasised that cooperation between two nations in the field of high technology is a priority for India and Japan. He stressed that India-Japan shared vision has key priorities like investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges, and partnerships between states and prefectures.

PM Modi stated, "Cooperation in the field of high technology is a priority for both of us. In this context, Digital Partnership 2.0 and AI cooperation initiatives are being taken. Semiconductors and rare earth minerals will remain at the top of our agenda."

PM Modi's remarks came after he held the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba at Kantei, the official residence of PM of Japan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and other officials also attended the meeting.

Announcing the roadmap for the next decade, PM Modi stated, "Today, we have laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. We have charted a roadmap for the next decade. At the heart of our shared vision are key priorities such as investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges, and partnerships between states and prefectures. We have set a goal of attracting 10 trillion yen in Japanese investments to India over the next ten years. Special emphasis will be laid on connecting India's startups and Japan's small and medium enterprises. Even in the India-Japan Business Forum, I told the Japanese companies, 'Make in India, Make for the World."

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at Kantei as he arrived to hold the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit discussions. Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Ishiba addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum. CEOs and business leaders from various fields participated in the event. In his address, PM Modi spoke about India's deep economic ties with Japan and also mentioned about areas where cooperation between two nations can deepen in the years to come.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo early Friday morning on a two-day visit to Japan. Upon arrival in Tokyo, PM Modi was received by Japan’s Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi, India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and other senior officials.

