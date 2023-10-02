Laos seeks ways to strengthen investment, funding for development

Vientiane, Oct 2 Representatives of Lao government, development partners and the private sector met in Vientiane to discuss ways to strengthen investment and funding for development, local media reported on Monday.

During the meeting, participants discussed the various expectations in planning and implementation for the first and second six months of 2023, the national socio-economic development plan, and the budget plan, Xinhua news agency quoted the Vientiane Mai newspaper as saying.

The meeting was chaired by Lao Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Phonevanh Outhavong and co-chaired by the Country Manager of the World Bank Laos, Alexander Kremer, and Senior Country Economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Laos, Emma Allen.

They shared ideas on ways to resolve Laos' economic difficulties, and the progress made in drafting a law on investment by the Lao government and private sector, and the results of a study on cooperation between the government and private sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor