Laos to strengthen farmland protection

Vientiane, Nov 26 The Lao government aims to preserve 4.5 million hectares of agricultural land, representing 19 per cent of the country's total land area, as part of its Agricultural Development Strategy 2030 and Vision 2040.

The strategy encompasses five core components aimed at supporting Laos' socio-economic development goals. It prioritizes food security, increasing agricultural production for domestic consumption and export, and enhancing land management practices aligned with national policies, Lao News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The agriculture and forestry sector has advanced participatory land-use planning at the village level, conducted surveys of irrigation zones, assessed land quality, and established reserved areas for agricultural production.

However, completing detailed national surveys, zoning, and agricultural land-use plans remains a challenge. The implementation of markers for designated land reserves is also behind schedule, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the ongoing eighth ordinary session of the National Assembly's ninth legislature, Lao Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linkham Douangsavanh said the draft strategy is a significant step toward sustainable land management and agricultural development, ensuring that the sector remains a cornerstone of Laos' socio-economic growth.

It will enable the government to classify and plan the use of 4.5 million hectares of farmland under the land allocation master plan at both the macro and micro levels, providing a foundation for further socio-economic development, he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor