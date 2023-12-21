Largest 'Bring Them Home Now' street mural in the world unveiled in Los Angeles

Tel Aviv, Dec 21( IANS) A street mural depicting the Israel Hostages and Missing Families' call , 'Bring Them Home Now' for the release of the nearly 130 hostages still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip - has been unveiled in Los Angeles.

The mural considered the largest on the theme was on a building owned by a Hollywood producer near Los Angeles, California, in an initiative co-organised by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and Artists 4 Israel.

The mural was created by the artist 'Tank', who goes by the name he earned painting graffiti for the MSK Crew. The mural spans 120 feet in length and 22 feet in height, and it features seven mirrors.

The artist speaking on the occasion said: "Art has a way of uniting people even during conflicts."

He adds, "Showing the faces of hostages reminds everyone that we're all equal and that harming others is wrong. It highlights the value of every human life and the need to avoid violence."

The mural spans 120 feet in length and 22 feet in height, and it features seven mirrors.

More than 100 communal leaders and activists gathered outside the Ample Entertainment headquarters on Washington Boulevard in Culver City for the event.

American Jewish social media influencer Ariel Martin, commonly known as 'Baby Ariel', was one of the prominent speakers on the occasion and told the crowd, "Saying the entire world ignored what happened on October 7th is giving these people too much credit. They didn't ignore - they witnessed the horrors, they heard the stories, and then they made a conscious decision to turn a blind eye to the evil of the attackers and instead accuse Israel of being the aggressor and the monster."

She adds "What terrifies me is the very people who are marching against Israel and calling for BDS are my peers, my generation."

"The people I have so proudly aligned with in the past in support of humanity and equality for all people. But I guess Jews are the exception. I am disgusted by their words. I am appalled by their lack of education, their willingness to jump on to a bandwagon with no regard for historical fact, and the degree of indoctrination they are blindly following into believing a false version of reality and history," she said.

Speaking at the occasion, Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman, said, "The past 75 days since October 7 have presented clear choice to the international community - stand with Israel in its mission to eradicate Hamas and safeguard modern democracy or align with Hamas and undermine the foundations of the free world," Roytman said.

He added, "What happened on October 7th was the first phase in another attempted genocide of the Jewish people, we dare not let those behind it continue their plans. This mural stands as a powerful public rebuke to all who deny or distort the truth of the horrific crimes perpetrated that day, and it embodies our call on countries across the globe to exert maximum pressure on Hamas to bring the hostages home."

The mural was created by the artist 'Tank', who goes by the name he earned painting graffiti for the MSK Crew.

"Art has a way of uniting people even during conflicts," he noted. "Showing the faces of hostages reminds everyone that we’re all equal and that harming others is wrong. It highlights the value of every human life and the need to avoid violence."

Earlier on Wednesday, CAM hosted an interfaith breakfast with local Los Angeles area Muslim leaders. American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) Advisory Board member Soraya Deen and Deputy Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Amit Mekel were among those who addressed the gathering.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor