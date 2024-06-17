Launch of direct flight between India, Cambodia, a good opportunity to increase tourist flow: Tourism Ministry official

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Following the launch of the direct flight between India and Cambodia, the Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Manisha Saxena has said that it is a great occasion for the two nations to increase the tourist traffic with each other.

She added that the launch of the direct flight between New Delhi and Phnom Penh will be a "good opportunity" to increase the tourist flow.

Her remarks came at the launch of first Cambodia-India tourism year 2024 here in New Delhi.

"Today was the inauguration of the India-Cambodia Tourism Year 2024 and the celebration of the launch of a direct flight between India and Cambodia, which arrived yesterday from Phnom Penh. This is a great occasion for India and Cambodia to increase the tourist traffic between each other and to rediscover the cultural ties that have bound us for so many centuries," she told ANI.

"It will be a good opportunity to increase the tourist flow, and in both countries, this will lead to a lot of livelihoods and economic opportunities..." she said.

In a historic move, the first direct flight between New Delhi and Phnom Penh were officially inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia, Neth Savouen, and India's Ambassador to Cambodia, Devyani Khobragade.

"Historic moment! The 1st ever direct flight btw was officially inaugurated by DPM Neth Savouen & Ambassador @devyani_K. This also marks the start of the first Tourism Year, set to boost tourism and ppl to ppl connect. #ActEastPolicy" the Embassy of India in Cambodia wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Chuk Chumno, Director General of Tourism Development and International Cooperation, Cambodia said that both governments designated this year 2024 as the tourism year between both countries to enhance tourism cooperation and tourism flow.

"Today, the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism of India co-organised the official launching of first Cambodia-India tourism year 2024. So both govt designated this year 2024 as the tourism year between both countries to enhance tourism cooperation and tourism flow between the two countries and this special event, especially this event was jointly organised in conjunction with official launch of first historic direct flight between New Delhi and Phnom Penh. So it marks a very significant event..." Chuk Chumno told ANI.

In a separate statement on the launch of direct flight between the two nations, Cambodian envoy Koy Kuong said that it is a win-win approach for India and Cambodia.

"This is a win-win approach for the two countries...this direct flight will increase the tourist between the two countries dramatically...when more tourists comes, more infrastructure is needed, like hotels, restaurants, so volume of investment between two countries will also increase...which is why direct flight will positively affect all areas of cooperation", he said.

