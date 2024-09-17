Lebanese army receives $15 million donation from Qatar

Beirut, Sep 17 The Lebanese army said it received a $15 million donation from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) on Tuesday.

The financial donation will be used to provide fuel for the army for three months, enhancing its ability to confront the increasing security challenges in light of Lebanon's dire economic conditions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an army statement.

In a meeting with Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani and Sultan Al-Aseeri, deputy director general of QFFD, Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun expressed appreciation for "this grant, which comes in the context of the continuous initiatives by the State of Qatar, in commitment to the fraternal relations between the two sides, and to support Lebanon's security and stability during the current exceptional circumstances".

The Lebanese army has been heavily impacted by a lingering economic and financial crisis that hit the country in 2019. The crisis has caused a collapse of the Lebanese pound and a devaluation of wages for public sector employees, including military personnel.

