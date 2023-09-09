"Let us do whatever we can for development of Global South": PM Modi on AU's inclusion in G20  

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Following the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his delight and called on the members to do whatever possible for the development of the Global South.

Taking to his official social media 'X', PM Modi tweeted, "India is elated to welcome @_AfricanUnion as a permanent member of the G20. Together, let us foster global unity and progress. Let us also do whatever we can for the development of the Global South."

The African Union has been made a permanent member of the Group of 20 countries on Saturday.

In his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi invited the AU, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

"With everyone's approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," Modi said in his address.

Earlier today, the Nigerian president congratulated the African Union on becoming a permanent member of the G20.

He further said that we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform.

"Congratulations to the @_AfricanUnion on becoming a permanent member of the #G20. As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform. Pic: Indian PM @narendramodi and African Union Chairperson @PR_AZALI President Azali Assoumani of Comoros at the G20 Summit in Dehli, India #G20India, the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu tweeted.

Following the African Union'sThe inclusion, the South African President's spokesperson lauded the Group of Twenty’s (G20) decision to add the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc, saying, “We are grateful to India’s leadership in this regard”.

In his opening statement at the G20 Summit being hosted under India's presidency, PM Modi spoke of global challenges and said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer to address these.

"India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of 'sabka saath' both inside and outside the country. This has become People's G20 in India. Crores of Indians are connected to this. In more than 60 cities of the country, more than 200 meetings have taken place. With the sense of 'Sabka Saath', India had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20. I believe that all of us agree to this proposal," he said.

Adding the African Union as a member of G20 was among India's key aims to achieve during the ongoing G20 summit. The move to include the African Union into the G20 grouping was proposed by PM Modi earlier this June.

“Before we start the proceedings of G20, I want to express my condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," PM Modi said in his inaugural address.

Chairperson of AU Assoumani arrived in the national capital on Friday. He was received by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways, Raosaheb Danve at the New Delhi airport.

In June 2023, Prime Minister Modi said that he had written to G20 counterparts to provide the African Union with full membership at this G20 Summit.PM Modi had proposed that the AU, a bloc of 55 countries from the African continent that was launched in 2002, be given full membership at their request.

