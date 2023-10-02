Let us embrace Gandhi’s message, invest in peace: UNGA President

New York [US], October 2 : President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, urged people to embrace the message of Mahatma Gandhi of establishing world peace.

“There is no way to peace, peace is the way. Today’s International Day of Non-Violence marks the birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi - a beacon of peace & non-violence,” posted the UNGA President on the social media platform, X.

The birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, October 2, is also observed as International Day of Non-Violence. It was established on June 15, 2007, according to the UNGA resolution A/RES/61/271.

“Let us embrace #Gandhi’s message and invest in peace; this is an investment in our collective prosperity,” the post added.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations also observed the Gandhi Jayanti saying every Indian is proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations also shared an old picture that shows External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Former United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi and Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ruchira Kamboj with bust of Mahatma Gandhi at UN Headquarters.

Sharing a post on X, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations stated, “It makes very Indian proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at UN Headquarters…”

In December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Csaba Korosi and Ruchira Kamboj joined them on the occasion and paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, said the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in a press release.

Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan to' was recited at the event. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift by India, is the first sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi that has been installed at the North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations.

