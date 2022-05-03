'Little Pink' nationalists rise as Chinese communist youth league approaches centenary year

Little Pink, a term used to describe young jingoistic Chinese nationalists on the internet, are rising as the Chinese Communist Youth League (CYL) will celebrate its centenary year on May 5, said a report.

On May 2, Communist Youth League released statistics that as of December 31, 2021, there were 73.715 million members of the CYL nationwide.

Among them, there are 43.81 million student members, 5.651 million corporate members, 13.274 million townships (village) members, 4.602 million members from government agencies and institutions, 4.568 million urban streets (community) members, and 1.810 million members of social organizations and other fields.

The members of the group are Chinese youth over the age of 14 and under the age of 28, generally, school and college-going students as well as early-stage working youth.

It is widely believed that "Little Pink" (a term used to describe young jingoistic Chinese nationalists on the internet who help in building a pro-CPC narrative) are members of the CYL.

Little Pink are different from the 50 Cent Army (also known as Wumao) as Little Pinks are not paid for their online activities whereas 50 cent army is paid to comment and counter-narratives that are detrimental for the CPC.

( With inputs from ANI )

