Lok Sabha Speaker calls for bringing change in daily routine to address problem of climate change

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that environment and climate change are related to the mutual future of the world and added that the environment-related topics have been placed at the centre of discussion at the P20 Summit. He called for the need to contribute collectively by bringing change in daily routine to address the problem of climate change.

In his address at the Parliamentary Forum on "LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment" at the P20 Summit, Om Birla said, "I welcome you all to the mother of democracy, India... India is a country of diversity and different cultures. I think that this summit in the mother of democracy will help in giving new directions to new parameters. Environment and climate change are related to the mutual future of the world. So we have kept the environment-related topics at the centre of discussion at the P20 summit."

He noted that the environment has been considered an an integral part of human life. He said, It is said in our ancient texts that whoever protects nature, nature itself protects him and this is also the basic feeling of environmental protection."

"On the subject of lifestyle for environment, there has been extensive discussion in the Parliament of India and laws have also been made when necessary. But, to address the problem of climate change, merely making policies and laws is not enough. Rather, we all need to contribute collectively by bringing change in our daily routine," Om Birla said.

Highlighting the impact of climate change, he said, "In the changing context, there is no country in the world that remains untouched by the ill effects of climate change. We are aware of the challenges faced by the world. Therefore, firm efforts in this direction are the need of the hour."

Om Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward the idea of Lifestyle before the world.

"On the subject of environmental protection, PM Modi has put forward the idea of Lifestyle before the world. Mission lifestyle is a comprehensive approach to environmental protection that inspires every person to adopt reduce, recycle and recycle behaviour," he said.

Earlier the Speaker Om Birla took the Delhi metro to reach Yashobhoomi, the venueof the Parliamentary Forum on "LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment" at the P20 Summit.

In a post shared on X, Om Birla stated, "Committed to sustainable environment & green economy! Took #delhimetro to reach #yashobhoomi to participate in the Parliamentary Forum on "LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment". Found it very convenient and time saving. I urge everyone to opt for metro as their first choice."

In another post on X, Om Birla stated, "Changing individual & community behaviour can have a significant impact on environmental & climate crisis. Ahead of #P20 Summit, Presiding Officers of Parliaments of #G20 Nations will today deliberate on sustainable living in Parly. Forum on 'LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment'."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor