London: Indian High Commission celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy

London [UK], November 8 : The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom along with the Sardar Patel Memorial Society UK, celebrated the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', honouring the legacy of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel towards fostering unity, integrity, and democratic values.

The details of the event, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, were also shared on the social media platform, X, by the Indian High Commission in London, UK.

The event showcased PM Modi's speech where he congratulated the citizens on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' and informed about the two-year celebration to be commenced in honour to mark the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event welcomed notable members of the Indian diaspora, with Priti Patel, Shadow Secretary for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, delivering the keynote address.

The event was attended by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and several other dignitaries. They paid tribute to Sardar Patel for his pivotal role in fostering a united and resilient India. The event underscored Patel's enduring influence and contributions to the nation's unity and strength.

"It is a great honour for me to speak here on this very auspicious occasion and it is a celebration because without the Independence movement, we wouldn't be here today", UK MP Priti Patel said in her address.

Discussing how Sardar Patel completed his education in the UK and took back its elements to India, Patel noted, "That is the part of the reason why we have such strong people-to-people ties and education ties as well that still to this date drive us forward".

In a post on X, she emphasised the India-UK ties and said the historic ties between the two nations have resulted in a friendship that continues to "grow from strength to strength."

"An honour to speak at the Indian High Commission for the celebration of National Unity Day and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the 'Iron man' of India who played such a pivotal role in the foundation of the modern Indian state," she stated in a post.

"Our partnership with India is one of the cornerstones of our foreign policy, with the historic ties between our two countries resulting in a friendship that continues to grow from strength to strength, and it was a pleasure to reaffirm our shared belief in the power and unity that economic freedom brings," Patel added.

Every year, on October 31, India observes 'National Unity Day', also known as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'.

This significant day commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence and the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India.

'National Unity Day' serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

