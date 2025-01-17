"Look forward to growing cooperation with India": Polish envoy ahead of taking EU chairmanship

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Charge d'affaires of Poland to India, Sebastian Domzalski, highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and Poland following Prime Minister Modi's recent visit, and said they look forward to further growing the cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking to ANI, Domzalski said, "We witnessed the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Poland. Both countries elevated their relations, bilateral relations to strategic partnership level and there is an ambitious action plan that we are now trying to implement and working closely."

Speaking on the Raisina Dialogue which is likely to take place in March, the Polish envoy called it an "important event" and said they are hopeful of high representations from Poland at the event.

"The Raisina Dialogue will be happening in March, and this is an important event that we hope to have high representations from Poland," he added.

The Polish envoy, further spoke on Poland chairing the European Union and emphasised that Warsaw's priority will be security situation amid the current geopolitical situation and ongoing Russia-Ukarine conflict. He added that supporting Ukraine will be one of their main goals.

Calling India an "important and growing economy" and a "very important international player", Domzalski said that Warsaw will look forward to growing cooperation with New Delhi.

"It is a pleasure to be chairing the European Union for the next 6 months...The main priority will be security given the current geopolitical situation, the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in our neighbourhood, various conflicts around the world, the Middle East and various threats," the envoy said.

He added, "Supporting Ukraine will be one of the main goals and India being a very important and growing economy, a very important international player, regional and global player, we look forward to growing cooperation with India"

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024 marked a significant moment in the diplomatic ties between the two nations. It was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The visit resulted in the upgrade of bilateral relations to a "Strategic Partnership," opening up new opportunities for cooperation in diverse sectors. These include food processing, defence and security, AI, green energy, e-vehicle technologies, and cultural exchanges.

