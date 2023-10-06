Madonna pokes fun at Pope with hoodie design

Los Angeles, Oct 6 After a string of run-ins with Catholicism, Queen of pop Madonna has poked fun at the Pope by wearing a hoodie showing him with flaming wings.

In a nod to her famous quote "I would like to see the Pope wearing my T-shirt," Madonna has been sporting a black hoodie embroidered with an image of the Catholic leader wearing a Madonna-branded robe -- with the red in the picture inspired by the Jewish mysticism movement Kabbalah.

The top was custom designed by Seks and also shows Pope Francis with a set of flaming wings, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Label designers Abel Cepeda Ljoka and Will Kowall told Page Six about how the Pope design was inspired by Madonna's quote: "We used red thread inspired by the Kabbalah red string to protect the wearer's energy."

"We are literally the biggest Madonna fans. We love her so much, and have such a deep appreciation for her art, what she has done, and what she is doing. So there is no greater honour than these moments. Madonna is one of the most iconic icons of all time."

The fashion choice follows Madonna's 2022 request for a meeting with the Pope, which appears to have never happened.

The 'Like a Virgin' singer has had her ups and downs with Catholicism over the years, with her behaviour deemed "blasphemous" by the church after she strapped herself to a cross and wore a crown of thorns during a 2006 performance in Rome.

Speaking on behalf of then Pope Benedict XVI, the late Cardinal Ersilio Tonini told the Evening Standard newspaper at the time: "This is a blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross. She should be excommunicated."

Madonna's controversial 1989 music video for 'Like a Prayer' was banned by the Vatican for its burning crosses and erotic depiction of Jesus, with Pope John Paul II urging her fans to boycott her 'Blond Ambition' tour in the wake of the promo's release.

The mum-of-six has been busy rehearsing for her much-hyped 'Celebration Tour', which was postponed after she was hospitalised over the summer with a bacterial infection.

