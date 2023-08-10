Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Philippines
By ANI | Published: August 10, 2023 11:00 AM 2023-08-10T11:00:43+5:30 2023-08-10T11:05:20+5:30
Sarangani [Philippines], August 10 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 157 km South South East of Sarangani, Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Sarangani is a province located in the Soccsksargen region of the Philippines.
The quake occurred at 03:11:16 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.
According to the USGS, the earthquake's epicentre was found at 4.024°N latitude and 125.817°E longitude respectively.
No reports of casualties and material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor