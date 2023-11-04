Malaysian Foreign minister to call on Vice President Dhankhar, EAM Jaishankar during India visit

New Delhi [India], November 4 : The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Abdul Kadir, will call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his counterpart S Jaishankar during his upcoming India visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

His visit, scheduled from November 5 to November 8, is aimed at fostering deeper diplomatic relations and holding discussions on bilateral issues.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister is expected to arrive in Delhi on Sunday night.

The official itinerary for the visit includes a sit-down with Vice President Dhankhar on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister Subramanium Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House.

The visit holds significant diplomatic importance, as it provides an opportunity to strengthen the existing ties between India and Malaysia and discuss various bilateral matters of mutual interest, according to the MEA.

During his two-day visit, he will also chair the India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting.

Kadir is visiting India at the invitation of his counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the MEA said in a statement.

He will co-chair the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on November 7 in the national capital.

"The Joint Commission Meeting will review the progress of Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Malaysia in the areas of political, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties, and will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations and explore ways to further deepen and strengthen them, the statement added.

The relations between India and Malaysia have traditionally been close and friendly, with regular summit-level exchanges and meetings being held between the two countries, according to the MEA.

India established diplomatic relations with the Federation of Malaya, which was what Malaysia was previously known as, in 1957.

