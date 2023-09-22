Mamata Banerjee discusses ways to boost trade relations, exports with UAE Foreign Trade Minister 

Dubai [UAE], September 22 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and UAE State Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on Friday held discussions to boost trade relations and exports from West Bengal to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

West Bengal CM Banerjee is on a visit to Dubai as she concluded her Spain visit.

According to an official statement, Banerjee met with the UAE State Minister for Foreign Trade on Friday.

"The dignitaries discussed measures to increase Trade Relations and exports from West Bengal to the UAE," the statement said.

During her meeting, Banerjee highlighted that nearly 12 per cent of West Bengal's total goods exports go to the UAE.

She further informed the UAE minister, "Bengal is the top and one of the fastest-growing economies in India and that Bengal’s GDP will reach USD 212 billion in 2023-24."

Moreover, Banerjee extended her invitation to a delegation led by the Minister to the Bengal Global Business Summit.

The summit is scheduled to be held from November 21 to November 22.

"Incidentally, the UAE was the partner country in the last BGBS Summit," the statement said.

Last week, Banerjee met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Dubai International Airport and she invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 to be held in Kolkata.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Banerjee stated, "His Excellency The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata. HE the President of Sri Lanka extended a cordial invitation to me to visit Sri Lanka. It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications."

Earlier on her Spain visit, Banerjee expressed her delight in attending the Bengal Global Business Summit in Madrid, Spain. Noting that the summit served as a "gateway to Bengal", she said it is a land of immense potential and possibilities.

