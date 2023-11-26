Mammootty unveils blazing, gritty first look for ‘Turbo’

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 One after the other, megastar Mammootty is not looking to stop any time soon. After the massive success of his films ‘Kannur Squad’, and the ongoing spree of success that ‘Kathaal – The Core’ is enjoying, his movie ‘Turbo’ has unveiled a gritty, blazing first look.

The poster was released by the makers on Sunday as they wrote: “Make way for Turbo Jose. Presenting the First Look Poster of @’Turbo’TheFilm Directed by Vysakh, Written by Midhun Manuel Thomas & Produced by @MKampanyOffl”

A rather raw and gritty looking film, and very much rustic in tone, ‘Turbo’ sees the megastar basically wearing very standard clothing, donning little more than a black shirt, and a mundu (a standard dhoti worn in South states, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala), while sporting a very short haircut and beard.

Stepping out of a black jeep amidst a bleak and hazy background, it really is unknown what to make of what the actor really is in the film.

Before this, the actor had revealed that the shooting for the film had already begun back on November 7 revealing a small glimpse of the shooting process.

Much like ‘Kannur Squad’, there are entire sets being designed from scratch and made with excruciating detail. Directed by Vyaskh, ‘Turbo' marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with the director after previously working together on the films ‘Pokkiri Raja’ and ‘Madhura Raja’.

Also produced by the actor, the script for ‘Turbo’ is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

In addition, apart from ‘Turbo’, the actor will also be seen in the film ‘Bramayugam’ with both films hitting theatres sometime in 2024.

