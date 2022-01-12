Man divorces wife after she dances on 'provocative' song at wedding

In a shocking incident reported from Baghdad, a couple got divorced minutes after they got married. The only fault of the bride was that she played a song at the wedding party and the groomide did not like that song. The incident took place in Baghdad, Iraq. According to a report by Gulf News, a wedding ceremony was held here. Many relatives of the bride and groom were present at this time. Meanwhile, the bride arrived at the place where the DJ was playing and she played a song. According to reports, she played a Syrian song, which is said to be very 'provocative'. The bride played a “provocative” Syrian song, 'Mesaytara,' which translates to 'I am dominating' or 'I will control you'.

The audience was shocked to hear the song. The groom did not like this Syrian song either. He also saw the bride dancing to this song and he got even more angry. At first, she was stopped by a group of people present. But then the bride and groom got into a heated argument. The argument escalated to the point that the groom divorced the bride. The song upset the groom so much that he decided to get a divorce in the wedding ceremony.

This is not the first time that this song has led newlyweds in the Middle East to divorce. During their wedding reception last year, a Jordanian man broke up with his bride when she played this song.