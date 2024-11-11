Man Who Shared Anti-Trump Posts Kills Wife, Ex-Partner, and Two Sons in Shocking Incident

In a tragic incident in Minnesota, USA, Anthony Nephew fatally shot his wife, ex-wife, two children, and then took his own life, reportedly due to his strong opposition to former President Donald Trump. Nephew, who had frequently posted anti-Trump sentiments on social media, allegedly carried out the killings following Trump's recent election victory.

According to police, Nephew was a vocal critic of Trump and was also struggling with mental health issues. Authorities discovered five bodies across two locations. The tragedy began at his ex-wife Erin Abramson's home, where he killed her (47) and their son, Jacob Nephew (15). Later, police found more victims at Nephew’s own residence: his wife, Catherine Nephew (45), and their seven-year-old son, Oliver. Authorities also found Anthony's body at the scene.