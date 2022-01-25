Maruti Suzuki's Q3FY22 net profit down 47.90%

New Delhi, Jan 25 Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India's Q3FY22 net profit declined by over 47 per cent on a year-on-year basis, falling to Rs 1,011.3 crore from Rs 1,941.4 crore in Q3FY21.

The automobile major cited lower sales volume along with high commodity prices and lower non-operating income on account of mark-to-market impact as factors behind the net profit decline.

Net sales for the quarter under review fell to Rs 22,187.6 crore from Rs 22,236.7 crore earned in Q3FY21.

"The company sold a total of 430,668 units during the quarter, lower than 495,897 units in the same period, previous year," the auto major said in a statement.

"Production was constrained by a global shortage in the supply of electronic components because of which an estimated 90,000 units could not be produced.

"In the domestic market, the sales stood at 365,673 units in the quarter, against 467,369 units in Q3FY21.

"There was no lack of demand as the company had more than 240,000 pending customer orders at the end of the quarter. Though still unpredictable, the electronics supply situation is improving gradually. The company hopes to increase production in Q4, though it would not reach full capacity."

Besides, in the quarter under review, the company clocked its highest ever exports at 64,995 units as compared to 28,528 units in Q3FY21. "This was also 66 per cent higher than the previous peak exports in any Q3."

