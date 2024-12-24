Mexico: Two Injured as Cable Car Tower Collapses in Acapulco; Dramatic Moments Caught on Camera

A video of an accident in Mexico's Acapulco is going viral on social media. It shows a cable car tower collapsing during a fair on Monday evening, December 23. According to the Civil Protection Team of Guerrero state, the incident occurred at the fair in Acapulco. Two people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Additionally, several others were distressed due to panic and fear but were consoled on-site.

Videos show the heavy cable car tower collapsing and damaging surrounding stalls. In visuals shared by witnesses, paramedics can be seen assisting the injured. However, the cause of the tower's collapse is still unclear, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The incident has caused fear and anxiety among fair attendees. The fair organizers and the local administration are now facing questions regarding safety standards. In response, the local administration has appealed for calm and assured the public that strict measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents. Additional security arrangements are being made at the fair.