MHA declares Canada-based gangster, Goldy Brar as terrorist

New Delhi [India], January 1 : Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared the Canada-based member of the outlawed Babar-Khalsa terrorist group, Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1997 on Monday.

In a notification issued by the Ministry declared Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist for making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders and professing radical ideology.

Goldy Brar son of Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur born on April 11, 1994 is a permanent resident of House No. 970/2. Adesh Nagar, Street No. 3, Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab and presently residing in Brampton, Canada is associated with banned Babbar Khalsa International.

Babbar Khalsa International is listed as a terrorist organisation.

He has been also involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharp shooters, Ministry said.

Goldy Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in the State of Punjab through nefarious

designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities.

The notification read, "Central Government believes that Satwinder Singh @ Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar is involved in terrorism and the said Satwinder Singh @ Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act; Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely:- In the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the Fourth Schedule, after serial number 55 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:- '56.Satwinder Singh @ Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar'."

Notorious gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the cold-blooded murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has been added to the list of top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada.

Toronto-based English news channel, C24 reported that according to the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) programme website information on Monday (local time) Brar has been listed as number 15 among wanted criminals by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar is accused of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons trafficking. Brar is accused of committing these crimes while being in Canada and is believed to be in Canada. He represents a risk to public safety and is currently under investigation, but is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada, according to an official release by the Canada High Commission in New Delhi

The BOLO Program is a Canadian not-for-profit organization that amplifies police fugitive cases to increase public awareness.

INTERPOL-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team (FAST) has added fugitive Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar as the latest addition to the Top 25 list.

"BOLO" stands for "be on the lookout," and is a common law enforcement term designating an individual who's actively wanted.

According to an official statement of the Canada High Commission in New Delhi, Brar is the subject of a RCMP investigation into the allegations originating from India. The offences committed in India are very serious in nature and merit the interest of the police in Canada.

Alongside Brar, Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, Rabih Alkhalil, Cody Casey, Saed Osman, Kiarash Parzham, Talal Amer, Jabreel Elmi, Rajahden Angus Campbell, Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, and Mohamed Shire are wanted, according to the BOLO most wanted list.

